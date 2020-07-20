American rapper Kanye West holds first event as the U.S. presidential candidate

ANews US rapper Kanye West made a series of controversial and confusing comments in the first event of his unlikely 2020… https://t.co/eOYQVxjtqC 3 minutes ago John Coleman You know we have gone through the Looking Glass when one of the leading breakfast news items is... “Last night in… https://t.co/6x5wQZMo4r 51 minutes ago Cristian🇺🇸❤🇦🇺🇨🇦 RT @RealCris91: Kanye West is hitting the campaign trail. Precisely fourteen days subsequent to reporting his bid for president, the rapper… 2 hours ago Cristian🇺🇸❤🇦🇺🇨🇦 Kanye West is hitting the campaign trail. Precisely fourteen days subsequent to reporting his bid for president, th… https://t.co/rBE8Is5DJa 2 hours ago panini head oh yes, kanye west, a ‘has-been’ rapper who made a few good albums eons ago and now says dumb***for attention, w… https://t.co/3I6KqgHkci 7 hours ago Magpie Rapper Kanye West draws crowd to 1st event as candidate https://t.co/IzdNA8DF5c American voters must always remembe… https://t.co/QlKzvUOEhl 7 hours ago Ya Boy Rasputin I literally do not get the American obsession with Kanye West as anything other than a clown. If he's got great ca… https://t.co/nmENeCorTn 10 hours ago Jazz D. RT @joeabell47: Kanye West Holds Campaign Rally In South Carolina For His “Birthday Party” Presidential Candidacy --AMERICA WAKE UP, AND RE… 10 hours ago