Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

American rapper Kanye West holds first event as the U.S. presidential candidate

Mid-Day Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
*Earlier this month*, American rapper Kanye West had announced that he would be running for the U.S presidential elections. Taking to his Twitter account, West wrote- "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Million dollar babies among Kanye West's campaign ideas

Million dollar babies among Kanye West's campaign ideas 01:21

 Rapper Kanye West delivered a lengthy monologue touching on various topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate.Still, whether he is actually seeking the United States’ highest office remains a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West holds first presidential campaign rally, 'I almost killed my daughter' | Oneindia News [Video]

Kanye West holds first presidential campaign rally, 'I almost killed my daughter' | Oneindia News

Kanye West has officially launched his campaign for the 2020 US presidential election, with an unorthodox rally in South Carolina. The event, held at a wedding and conference hall in the city, was said..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:53Published
Kanye West launches presidential campaign [Video]

Kanye West launches presidential campaign

In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West, on Sunday ranted against social media, pornography and abortion, argued policy with attendees, and at one point broke..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published
Kanye To Hold 1st Presidential Event In South Carolina [Video]

Kanye To Hold 1st Presidential Event In South Carolina

ABC news reports that Kanye West is hitting the campaign trail. Two weeks ago West announced his candidacy for President. He will be holding the first event of his campaign in South Carolina on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West gets emotional on pro-life cause at freewheeling South Carolina event: 'No more Plan B. Plan A.'

 Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, delivered a freewheeling monologue Sunday touching on topics such as...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBC.ca

Million dollar babies among Kanye West’s campaign ideas

 Rapper Kanye West delivered a lengthy monologue touching on various topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals in his first...
Belfast Telegraph

Rapper Kanye West draws crowd to 1st event as candidate

 COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, delivered a lengthy monologue Sunday touching on...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

anewscomtr

ANews US rapper Kanye West made a series of controversial and confusing comments in the first event of his unlikely 2020… https://t.co/eOYQVxjtqC 3 minutes ago

colemaj08

John Coleman You know we have gone through the Looking Glass when one of the leading breakfast news items is... “Last night in… https://t.co/6x5wQZMo4r 51 minutes ago

RealCris91

Cristian🇺🇸❤🇦🇺🇨🇦 RT @RealCris91: Kanye West is hitting the campaign trail. Precisely fourteen days subsequent to reporting his bid for president, the rapper… 2 hours ago

RealCris91

Cristian🇺🇸❤🇦🇺🇨🇦 Kanye West is hitting the campaign trail. Precisely fourteen days subsequent to reporting his bid for president, th… https://t.co/rBE8Is5DJa 2 hours ago

amesha__w

panini head oh yes, kanye west, a ‘has-been’ rapper who made a few good albums eons ago and now says dumb***for attention, w… https://t.co/3I6KqgHkci 7 hours ago

Magpie26711925

Magpie Rapper Kanye West draws crowd to 1st event as candidate https://t.co/IzdNA8DF5c American voters must always remembe… https://t.co/QlKzvUOEhl 7 hours ago

YaBoyRasputin

Ya Boy Rasputin I literally do not get the American obsession with Kanye West as anything other than a clown. If he's got great ca… https://t.co/nmENeCorTn 10 hours ago

Jazzey2788

Jazz D. RT @joeabell47: Kanye West Holds Campaign Rally In South Carolina For His “Birthday Party” Presidential Candidacy --AMERICA WAKE UP, AND RE… 10 hours ago