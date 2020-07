You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nicki Minaj says married life has been 'refreshing and calming'



The rap star married her childhood friend, Kenneth Petty, in 2019. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on June 16, 2020 Nicki Minaj Says Married Life Has Been 'Refreshing and Calming'



Nicki Minaj Says Married Life Has Been 'Refreshing and Calming' The rap star married her childhood friend, Kenneth Petty, in 2019. While appearing on 'Young Money Radio' with Lil Wayne, Minaj said.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:56 Published on June 15, 2020 Spekulationen nach Instagram-Posting: Ist Nicki Minaj schwanger?



Fans der Rapperin sind überzeugt, dass ihr Star ein Baby erwartet Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published on June 15, 2020

Tweets about this