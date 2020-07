You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results



Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results In a new interview with ‘Fox News,’ host Chris Wallace questioned President Donald Trump on the upcoming November 3 election. Wallace first.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:22 Published 2 hours ago Trump publicly dons mask for first time



[NFA] President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, donned one Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington. Fred Katayama.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:50 Published 1 week ago Donald Trump wears a mask for the first time amid Covid pandemic



US President was seen wearing a mask during a visit to a hospital. This was the first time that Donald Trump wore a mask since Covid outbreak. Trump wore a blue mask with the Presidential seal.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:46 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this