Related videos from verified sources Kim Kardashian West 'upset' by Kanye West speaking about abortion



Kim Kardashian West is reportedly "upset" at her husband Kanye West's decision to speak about their experience with abortion. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:48 Published 4 hours ago Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally



Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally Kanye West held the first campaign event for his 2020 presidential run on Sunday in Charleston, South Carolina. During the rally, West made a.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:20 Published 10 hours ago Kanye West Reveals He's Against Abortion



Kanye West held his first rally in South Carolina for this presidential run. At the rally West got emotional as he said that his father had wanted an abortion. He revealed that he and his wife, Kim.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:33 Published 11 hours ago

