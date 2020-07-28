Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West + Kim Kardashian Spotted Reunited + Talking Things Out After Last Week’s Twitter Explosions

SOHH Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Kanye West + Kim Kardashian Spotted Reunited + Talking Things Out After Last Week’s Twitter ExplosionsGrammy-winning rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are partners again. The perceived estranged KimYe couldn’t avoid flashing lights this week after getting spotted reunited days after multiple social media outbursts. Kanye West and Kim K Reunite Heading into Tuesday, pics emerged online of Kanye and Kim back at it. While details are scarce, it appears […]

The post Kanye West + Kim Kardashian Spotted Reunited + Talking Things Out After Last Week’s Twitter Explosions appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Kanye West 'feels bad' for upsetting wife Kim Kardashian West during Twitter outbursts

Kanye West 'feels bad' for upsetting wife Kim Kardashian West during Twitter outbursts 00:54

 Kanye West reportedly "feels very bad" about upsetting his wife Kim Kardashian West with his recent Twitter outbursts.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian West flies to Wyoming to reunite with husband Kanye West [Video]

Kim Kardashian West flies to Wyoming to reunite with husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West flew to Cody, Wyoming, to reunite with her husband Kanye West after his recent Twitter outbursts, and they headed to fast food restaurant Wendy's.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:35Published
Defector May Have Just Brought COVID to North Korea [Video]

Defector May Have Just Brought COVID to North Korea

NORTH KOREA — North Korea promises to protect its citizens from outside forces, but perhaps the coronavirus may pose the biggest risk to the hermit kingdom. Pyongyang's mouthpiece, KCNA reported..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:00Published
Kris Jenner Reacts To Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Drama [Video]

Kris Jenner Reacts To Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Drama

Kris Jenner Reacts To Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Drama

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:42Published

Tweets about this