Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya to stay in hospital
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () Though Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are on the road to recovery, they are unlikely to be discharged soon. The two will complete their quarantine in hospital, instead of in Jalsa. It is learnt that the mother and daughter, who had mild symptoms, want to completely recover before going home, which would take over a...
After Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 treatment.
From the United States of America saying that the nation closest to it in testing is India, to the Narendra Modi government revealing that less than 1.94% of India's active cases are in intensive care..
