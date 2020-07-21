Global  
 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya to stay in hospital

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Though Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are on the road to recovery, they are unlikely to be discharged soon. The two will complete their quarantine in hospital, instead of in Jalsa. It is learnt that the mother and daughter, who had mild symptoms, want to completely recover before going home, which would take over a...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Daily Punch. - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya admitted to hospital

Daily Punch. - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya admitted to hospital 03:13

 After Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 treatment. Whereas Kangana Ranaut, in an interview, said she will return her Padma Shri if she is unable to prove anything about the Sushant Singh Rajput case

