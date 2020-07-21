Global  
 

Nicki Minaj Has Randomly Turned Off Her Pregnancy Pics Comments

SOHH Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj Has Randomly Turned Off Her Pregnancy Pics CommentsYoung Money’s Nicki Minaj isn’t looking for fan or celebrity feedback. The hip-hop superstar has turned off the comments section to her headline-generating Instagram pregnancy pics. Nicki Minaj Disables Instagram Comments On Tuesday, Nicki’s baby bump shots – which each have millions of likes – mysteriously had all comments removed. Onika opted to just have […]

The post Nicki Minaj Has Randomly Turned Off Her Pregnancy Pics Comments appeared first on .
News video: Juice WRLD's Billboard Hot 100 Milestone, Nicki Minaj's Pregnancy Announcement & More Music News | Billboard News

Juice WRLD's Billboard Hot 100 Milestone, Nicki Minaj's Pregnancy Announcement & More Music News | Billboard News 02:03

 Nicki Minaj revealed that she is pregnant on social media, Juice WRLD dominates the Billboard charts and Kanye West's comments caught everyone's attention this Monday (July 20).

