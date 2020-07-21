Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicki Minaj Spotted In Public For First Time Showing Off Huge Baby Bump Wearing Tekashi 6ix9ine TROLLZ Shorts

SOHH Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj Spotted In Public For First Time Showing Off Huge Baby Bump Wearing Tekashi 6ix9ine TROLLZ ShortsYoung Money’s Nicki Minaj is really pregnant. The hip-hop star couldn’t avoid cameras this week after going out in public and showing off her growing baby bump. Nicki Minaj Spotted Pregnant On Tuesday, a couple pics emerged online of Nicki presumably outside of her house. The shots feature Minaj wearing a pair of her and […]

The post Nicki Minaj Spotted In Public For First Time Showing Off Huge Baby Bump Wearing Tekashi 6ix9ine TROLLZ Shorts appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Nicki Minaj reveals she is expecting her first child

Nicki Minaj reveals she is expecting her first child 01:16

 In an Instagram pic, the 37-year-old songstress is cradling her baby bump.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nicki Minaj Announces Pregnancy [Video]

Nicki Minaj Announces Pregnancy

The Queens native shared the news on her Instagram.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:22Published
Juice WRLD's Billboard Hot 100 Milestone, Nicki Minaj's Pregnancy Announcement & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Juice WRLD's Billboard Hot 100 Milestone, Nicki Minaj's Pregnancy Announcement & More Music News | Billboard News

Juice WRLD's Billboard Hot 100 Milestone, Nicki Minaj's Pregnancy Announcement & More Music News | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:03Published
Nicki Minaj is Pregnant! [Video]

Nicki Minaj is Pregnant!

Nicki Minaj just announced that she's pregnant with her first child!

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 00:45Published

Tweets about this