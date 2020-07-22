Hannity Apologizes ‘For Any Misunderstanding’ After Arguing Against Tucker Carlson Segment Ripping Jeff Bezos

Tucker Carlson Loses Top Writer



The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been fired. For years Blake Neff used a pseudonym to post bigoted remarks on an online forum that is a hotbed for racist, sexist, and other offensive.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:28 Published 1 week ago

David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter



Gizmodo reports that the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, endorsed President Donald Trump on Twitter. On Thursday, Duke tweeted, "President Trump! You have one last chance to turn.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago