Kangana Ranaut on 'Nepotism mafia': It has dismantled ambitions of struggling outsiders
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () Actress Kangana Ranaut has lashed out with strong words at what she refers to as the Nepo Mafia of Bollywood, saying it has dismantled the ambitions of upcoming actors and struggling outsiders. Kangana, who has consistently voiced her views on the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has openly spoken about favouritism...
Bollywood actress known for not mincing her words, Kangana Ranaut in a self-made video strongly criticized China's action at Line of Actual Control (LAC). "What if someone tries to break our fingers?..