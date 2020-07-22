Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kangana Ranaut on 'Nepotism mafia': It has dismantled ambitions of struggling outsiders

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Actress Kangana Ranaut has lashed out with strong words at what she refers to as the Nepo Mafia of Bollywood, saying it has dismantled the ambitions of upcoming actors and struggling outsiders. Kangana, who has consistently voiced her views on the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has openly spoken about favouritism...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut appeals people to completely boycott Chinese goods [Video]

Kangana Ranaut appeals people to completely boycott Chinese goods

Bollywood actress known for not mincing her words, Kangana Ranaut in a self-made video strongly criticized China's action at Line of Actual Control (LAC). "What if someone tries to break our fingers?..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published
Kangana Ranaut says 'We have to stand together, unite and fight against China | Oneindia News [Video]

Kangana Ranaut says 'We have to stand together, unite and fight against China | Oneindia News

The Queen actress shared a video on Instagram urging everyone to stand up for the nation and boycott Chinese products. The video, uploaded by Kangana Ranaut team reads, "We have to stand together,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:46Published
Viral PostViral This Week: Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Mukesh Bhatt, Sonakshi Quits Twitter [Video]

Viral PostViral This Week: Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Mukesh Bhatt, Sonakshi Quits Twitter

The week after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was big on the investigation related to his depression and also restarted the nepotism debate in Bollywood. Actress Kangana Ranaut who was enraged by some..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Simi Garewal: Only I know how a 'powerful' person has viciously tried to destroy my career

 Kangana Ranaut had given an interview to Arnab Goswami of *Republic TV* about the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, how the industry treats outsiders,...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this