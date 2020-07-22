Global  
 

Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Threw Bottles at Her 'Like Grenades'

Wednesday, 22 July 2020
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are back in court. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the Aquaman actress were separately spotted arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday (July 22) in London, England. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Johnny Depp Johnny is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN) and The Sun’s [...]
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp threatened to k*ll her many times

Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp threatened to k*ll her many times 00:52

 Amber Heard claimed her ex-husband Johnny Depp "explicitly threatened to k*ll" her "many times" during the course of their marriage while testifying in court on Monday.

