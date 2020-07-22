Global  
 

Amber Heard: Johnny Depp threw bottles 'like grenades' at me

BBC News Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp hurled around 30 bottles at her during "three-day hostage situation".
Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp's bed defecation claims are disgusting [Video]

Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp's bed defecation claims are disgusting

Amber Heard has denied allegations she defecated in the bed she shared with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, insisting the idea disgusts her.

ShowBiz Minute: Heard, TIFF, Royals

 Amber Heard says Depp tried to throw her sister down stairs; Spike Lee doc of David Byrne's Broadway show to open TIFF; Royals release photos to mark Prince..
Johnny Depp libel trial: Amber Heard gives evidence for third day

 Actor claims ex-husband threatened to kill her during their relationship
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard recorded discussing bathroom altercation [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard recorded discussing bathroom altercation

The Crown Prosecution Service has released a tape recording of a conversation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard regarding a physical altercation in a bathroom during their marriage. Hollywood star..

Amber Heard Denies Fabricating Injuries, Cheating On Johnny Depp [Video]

Amber Heard Denies Fabricating Injuries, Cheating On Johnny Depp

ET Canada has the latest update on Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against a British tabloid over allegations of domestic violence as his ex-wife Amber Heard takes to the witness stand for a second..

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp depart court [Video]

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp depart court

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard depart from the Royal Courts of Justice on the eleventh day of libel trial. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us..

Amber Heard: Johnny Depp threw bottles 'like grenades' at me

 Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp hurled around 30 bottles at her during "three-day hostage situation".
Security Guard Testifies in Johnny Depp Trial About the Night Amber Heard Threw His Phone Off a Balcony

 Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are pictured leaving court after another day in court for a libel case against News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, on...
Amber Heard recalls ‘three-day hostage situation’ with Johnny Depp

 Amber Heard has described a “three-day hostage situation” with Johnny Depp where he allegedly went on a drug binge, attacked her, urinated in front of people...
