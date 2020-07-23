Ranjeet on Nepotism: I was offered Sholay, eventually, the role went to someone else Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Ranjeet is one of the most successful and memorable villains of Hindi Cinema. He was at his peak in the 70s and 80s and the lecherous characters he portrayed on the screen only magnified his menace.



In an interview with *The Indian Express*, he spoke about playing those characters on the celluloid, being thrown out of his... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources These are the major life moments each generation looks forward to



Seven in 10 worry poor health will limit their life experiences- and Gen Z are more concerned than boomers, according to a new survey.The survey of 2,000 adults in the U.S. split evenly from Gen Z to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this