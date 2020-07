You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Demi Lovato faz tributo a avô nas redes sociais: 'Dói não poder dizer adeus'



A cantora usou seu Instagram para revelar que seu avô faleceu, e lamentou não poder participar do velório devido à pandemia Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:41 Published 3 weeks ago Demi Lovato's grandfather dies



Demi Lovato is in mourning after her grandfather, Perry, passed away, and the singer-and-actress feels "hurt" she won't be able to say goodbye to him with a "proper funeral for a while" due to the.. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:37 Published 3 weeks ago Demi Lovato déclare sa flamme à son chéri Max Ehrich



La chanteuse ne cache plus son amour pour le beau Max Ehrich et lui a déclaré sa flamme pour son anniversaire. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:38 Published on June 25, 2020

Related news from verified sources Demi Lovato is Engaged to Max Ehrich! Demi Lovato is getting married! The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 22) to announce that she is engaged to Max Ehrich. “When I was a...

Just Jared 59 minutes ago





Tweets about this