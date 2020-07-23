Global  
 

TikTok's Addison Rae Reveals How She Became Friends with Kourtney Kardashian

Just Jared Thursday, 23 July 2020
Kourtney Kardashian has been seen out with TikTok star Addison Rae a few times recently and now we’ve learned how the pair met! The 19-year-old social media star and 41-year-old reality star met through a mutual friend to surprise Kourtney‘s 10-year-old son Mason. “I met Kourtney through a friend, through [David Dobrik],” Addison said during [...]
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: TikTok star Addison Rae opens up about body-shamers: 'It can be really hard'

TikTok star Addison Rae opens up about body-shamers: 'It can be really hard' 01:00

 With more than 51 million followers on TikTok, Addison Rae — whose real name is Addison Easterling — is no stranger to the spotlight.Unfortunately, though, with fame comes scrutiny, and this is something the 19-year-old is still getting used to.Easterling often uses her social media platforms to...

