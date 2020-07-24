Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

One Direction's 10 best music videos

Independent Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
As fans celebrate 10 years since the band formed on 'The X Factor', we break down their greatest music videos
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Published
News video: Kayaker has best reaction ever to seeing beluga whale in the wild

Kayaker has best reaction ever to seeing beluga whale in the wild 00:30

 One Newfoundland woman shared her excitement at getting to see one of Canada's beluga whales up close. The video shows the curious beluga swimming back and forth underneath her kayak. The whale then swims off toward the woman's fellow kayaker, while she laughs and screams in joy....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Underwater footage gives us a look at the mysterious bottom of a Canadian cottage lake [Video]

Underwater footage gives us a look at the mysterious bottom of a Canadian cottage lake

Most Canadians have experienced the joys of a visit to a cottage. Usually situated on a lake in a more remote area, they are the perfect scene for a relaxing getaway. Canadian summers are hot and sunny..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:38Published
This dog's legs failed him, but his family's love did not [Video]

This dog's legs failed him, but his family's love did not

Zulu has been a loyal friend and companion for Daniel. Their bond started the moment that they set eyes on each other. Part of an unwanted litter, Zulu was in need of being rescued and Daniel knew that..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 03:29Published
The Ford Bronco and Jimmy Chin: We talk to the 'Free Solo' director about Ford's all-new SUV [Video]

The Ford Bronco and Jimmy Chin: We talk to the 'Free Solo' director about Ford's all-new SUV

There's not a lot that Jimmy Chin hasn't done. While he's most famous for co-directing the Academy Award-winning documentary "Free Solo," his personal achievements are impressive in their own right:..

Credit: Autoblog Studio     Duration: 19:51Published

Tweets about this