One Direction's 10 best music videos

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Underwater footage gives us a look at the mysterious bottom of a Canadian cottage lake



Most Canadians have experienced the joys of a visit to a cottage. Usually situated on a lake in a more remote area, they are the perfect scene for a relaxing getaway. Canadian summers are hot and sunny.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:38 Published 3 days ago This dog's legs failed him, but his family's love did not



Zulu has been a loyal friend and companion for Daniel. Their bond started the moment that they set eyes on each other. Part of an unwanted litter, Zulu was in need of being rescued and Daniel knew that.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 03:29 Published 5 days ago The Ford Bronco and Jimmy Chin: We talk to the 'Free Solo' director about Ford's all-new SUV



There's not a lot that Jimmy Chin hasn't done. While he's most famous for co-directing the Academy Award-winning documentary "Free Solo," his personal achievements are impressive in their own right:.. Credit: Autoblog Studio Duration: 19:51 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this