Sonu Sood brings back Indian students from Kyrgyzstan, Kapil Sharma says 'You're our hero'

Mid-Day Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Sonu Sood has been the emblem of hope for thousands of Indians stranded abroad and within the country, wanting to go home but with no help in sight. After helping the migrants reach their homes in other parts of the country safely, Sonu Sood is now helping repatriate Indian students stuck in Kyrgyzstan.

