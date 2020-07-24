Kanye West Seemingly Postpones Release of 'Donda: With Child' Album

Global  
 

Kanye West said he was releasing his new album Donda: with Child, but the album has yet to drop. For the past few days, the 43-year-old rapper said he was planning on releasing his 10th studio album and a movie on Friday (July 24), but the album missed the midnight release on streaming services. PHOTOS: [...]





