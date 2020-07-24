Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Third Daughter Is Really Named Betty, Which Taylor Swift Revealed!
Friday, 24 July 2020 () The fan theories were correct – Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ third daughter is really named Betty! The theories began after Taylor Swift dropped her song “Betty” as part of her new album Folklore. The song makes mentions of James and Inez, which we know are the names of Blake and Ryan‘s two oldest daughters. [...]
Taylor Swift has a lot of famous friendships. Swift's friends have been referred to as her "squad." Who is in the group? Selena Gomez. Gigi Hadid. Karlie Kloss. Blake Lively. Cara Delevingne. Martha Hunt. Lily Aldridge.