Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Third Daughter Is Really Named Betty, Which Taylor Swift Revealed!

Just Jared Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The fan theories were correct – Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ third daughter is really named Betty! The theories began after Taylor Swift dropped her song “Betty” as part of her new album Folklore. The song makes mentions of James and Inez, which we know are the names of Blake and Ryan‘s two oldest daughters. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Who Are Ladies In Taylor Swift's

Who Are Ladies In Taylor Swift's "Squad"? 00:50

 Taylor Swift has a lot of famous friendships. Swift's friends have been referred to as her "squad." Who is in the group? Selena Gomez. Gigi Hadid. Karlie Kloss. Blake Lively. Cara Delevingne. Martha Hunt. Lily Aldridge.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

This woman almost looks too much like Ryan Reynolds [Video]

This woman almost looks too much like Ryan Reynolds

In the realm of celebrity doppelgängers, Ryan Reynolds is pretty much God-tier.But when people began telling TikTok user Grace Tulevech she bore a shocking resemblance to the “Deadpool” star.her..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:17Published
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively dig deep to aid indigenous leaders in Canada [Video]

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively dig deep to aid indigenous leaders in Canada

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are handing out more summer cash - this time to a leadership initiative for indigenous women in Nova Scotia.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:42Published
Ryan Reynolds und Blake Lively spenden 200.000 Dollar [Video]

Ryan Reynolds und Blake Lively spenden 200.000 Dollar

Die Stars haben 200.000 Dollar für eine Führungsinitiative für indigene Frauen gespendet.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift's Surprise Album 'Folklore' Swoops Kanye, Possibly Leaks Famous Baby Name

 Taylor Swift's taken out 2 birds with one surprise stone -- her album, "Folklore," beat her nemesis, Kanye West, to market, and revealed the top secret name of...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Just Jared

Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Just Revealed the Name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Third Child

 With a new Taylor Swift album out, fans are dissecting every new song--and there are a few lyrics they just can't shake off. At midnight, the Grammy-winning...
E! Online


Tweets about this

youridiothooker

Madison RT @TSwiftLA: 🎵| In “Betty" Taylor sings about James and Inez which are the names of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' two oldest daughters.… 27 seconds ago

pacriioz

Масло (￣ᴥ￣)凸 RT @JustJared: The name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' third daughter has been confirmed after Taylor Swift revealed it on her new albu… 52 seconds ago

_mariestunning

frentsi 👗♡¹ RT @ELLEmagazine: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Let Taylor Swift Reveal Their Baby Betty's Name on #folklore https://t.co/xjcRC4NzS5 1 minute ago

loveeisours

kayla RT @dykerue: JAMES AND INEZ ARE THE NAMES OF BLAKE LIVELY AND RYAN REYNOLDS DAUGHTERS. DAUGHTERS. 3 minutes ago

YEWWinfo

info all the time - bot yewwCELEBRITY Did Taylor Swift Share Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ 3rd Child's Name? https://t.co/ViCiJGJR3i, see mo… https://t.co/yakhsl7XKF 5 minutes ago

KtLikesToRead

katie @kadeengriffiths I mean... I thought it was pretty obvious that James and Inez are named after Ryan Reynolds’ & Bla… https://t.co/D2keo47zA5 6 minutes ago

HodaAndJenna

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Fans think Taylor Swift revealed name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' 3rd child https://t.co/VXmzQ6hiXp 6 minutes ago

cxvlb

cindyv RT @people: Taylor Swift's Song 'Betty' Confirms the Name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Third Daughter​ https://t.co/4EmqCX5GWL 6 minutes ago