Did Taylor Swift Reveal the Name of Blake Lively's Third Child on 'Folklore'? Some Fans Think So!

Just Jared Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Taylor Swift‘s new song “Betty” features three names and there’s a theory that they are named after Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ kids! The song is about someone singing about mistreating a girl named Betty and two other names mentioned in the track are Inez and James. Blake and Ryan have a five-year-old daughter named [...]
Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published
News video: Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With New Album 'Folklore' Announcement | Billboard News

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With New Album 'Folklore' Announcement | Billboard News 01:18

 Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With New Album 'Folklore' Announcement | Billboard News

