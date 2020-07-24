|
Did Taylor Swift Reveal the Name of Blake Lively's Third Child on 'Folklore'? Some Fans Think So!
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Taylor Swift‘s new song “Betty” features three names and there’s a theory that they are named after Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ kids! The song is about someone singing about mistreating a girl named Betty and two other names mentioned in the track are Inez and James. Blake and Ryan have a five-year-old daughter named [...]
