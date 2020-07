BlastFMSocial Taylor Swift May Have Announced the Name of Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively's Daughter on 'Folklore' https://t.co/afcNw01X49 via @billboard 3 minutes ago Jan Jansen Music Taylor Swift May Have Announced the Name of Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Daughter on ‘Folklore’… https://t.co/4pIfwYhF6J 17 minutes ago Henar✝️ RT @SwiftCamzz:***is cool but have you ever felt the adrenaline rush when taylor swift announced a surprise album AND a surprise mv out o… 10 hours ago Real Marsha Wright® | #StaySafe www.PromoNation.co New Article Alert! Hit Reply To Have Your Say⬇️ Taylor Swift Just Announced an Unusual Bonus Track Strategy, and It… https://t.co/Vgc0PJcaFk 1 day ago folklore;🌾𝑷𝒆𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒍𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑾𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒚 🍂 I have not studied for my university career since the surprise was announced, I simply have priorities and those ar… https://t.co/IhF3uGZAFS 2 days ago this is 𝓈𝑜𝒻𝒾 trying im about to text my therapist “taylor swift released a new album the same day she announced it. can i have my next… https://t.co/e0yzM2HlLn 2 days ago Fernando Remde I admit I got hyped when Taylor Swift announced a folkish album. However, "folklore" is pretty mediocre. Most track… https://t.co/sOkndAOWEJ 2 days ago 𝑺𝒐𝒑𝒉𝒊𝒂 RT @JingleBeau4: Does anyone realize Taylor Swift’s reputation was enough that she announced the release of her album 24 hrs before it hit… 2 days ago