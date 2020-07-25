Taylor Swift Is Already Breaking Records with 'Folklore'
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () It seems everyone with a Spotify account was listening to Taylor Swift‘s new album Folklore on release day! The 30-year-old singer just broke the record for the biggest one-day debut of an album for a female artist with 80.6 million streams of Folklore in just 24 hours. The only album to receive more streams on [...]
