Taylor Swift Is Already Breaking Records with 'Folklore'

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 25 July 2020
It seems everyone with a Spotify account was listening to Taylor Swift‘s new album Folklore on release day! The 30-year-old singer just broke the record for the biggest one-day debut of an album for a female artist with 80.6 million streams of Folklore in just 24 hours. The only album to receive more streams on [...]
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Taylor Swift's new album Folklore is her first 'alternative' record

Taylor Swift's new album Folklore is her first 'alternative' record 00:46

 Taylor Swift's new album Folklore is the first of her records to fall into the "alternative" music genre

