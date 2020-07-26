Meghan Markle Hoped Kate Middleton Would Reach Out Amid Drama (Report)
Sunday, 26 July 2020 () Meghan Markle was hoping for Kate Middleton to reach out, according to a new book. The upcoming book Finding Freedom, penned by royal reporters Amid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, is making headlines for its examination of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. PHOTOS: Check out [...]
