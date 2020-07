Macy Adee RT @BryanLowry3: In which a U.S. senator and possible future presidential candidate calls slavery a "necessary evil" in the year 2020. htt… 8 seconds ago 🍌🐈 RT @jchaltiwanger: Tom Cotton calls slavery 'necessary evil' in attack on New York Times' 1619 Project https://t.co/LdNvuHRdHB 14 seconds ago Global News Thailand 🇹🇭 RT @Mediaite: Sen. Tom Cotton Calls Slavery ‘The Necessary Evil Upon Which The Nation Was Built’ https://t.co/0Mrxet13OV 36 seconds ago Toniann Tom Cotton calls slavery 'necessary evil' in attack on New York Times' 1619 Project https://t.co/FrvcIaWktL Are they all evil? 43 seconds ago Eve RT @guardiannews: Tom Cotton calls slavery 'necessary evil' in attack on New York Times' 1619 Project https://t.co/DEazOMkdUO 48 seconds ago patricia shepard RT @guardian: Tom Cotton calls slavery 'necessary evil' in attack on New York Times' 1619 Project https://t.co/GsToiBC9b5 1 minute ago Kat 4 Obama RT @jackthecat11: Tom Cotton calls slavery 'necessary evil' in attack on New York Times' 1619 Project | Slavery | The Guardian https://t.co… 2 minutes ago Jay Litwicki RT @Jacopo_della_Q: Imagine a German chancellor saying slavery was a "necessary" evil. In fact, I think one did. https://t.co/KgXEeESIrr 2 minutes ago