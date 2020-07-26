Ryan Dorsey opens up about demise of Naya Rivera

Sunday, 26 July 2020 () Actor Ryan Dorsey has expressed grief over the demise of his former wife and actress Naya Rivera, saying words will not do justice to his sorrow. Dorsey took to Instagram to remember his late partner. They had a son together, Josey Hollis, who was with Rivera the day of her disappearance, reports deadline.com.
Rivera died at age 33 in a boating accident at Lake Piru, California.
