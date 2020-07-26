Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Naya Rivera's ex Ryan Dorsey speaks out for first time since her death: 'Hold your loved ones close'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Ryan Dorsey, ex-husband to the late Naya Rivera and father to son Josey, spoke out for the first time since the actress died earlier this month.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

Amber Riley has 'cried until tear ducts dried out' following Naya Rivera's de*th [Video]

Amber Riley has 'cried until tear ducts dried out' following Naya Rivera's de*th

Amber Riley has cried so much that her "tear ducts have dried out" following the de*th of her former Glee co-star Naya Rivera.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Amber Riley reveals how she remembers Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith every day [Video]

Amber Riley reveals how she remembers Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith every day

Amber Riley has penned a heartfelt tribute to her late friend and 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera, and admitted she says the actress' name, and her late pal Cory Monteith's, every day to remember them.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:13Published
Naya Rivera's d*ath is a nightmare for Chris Colfer [Video]

Naya Rivera's d*ath is a nightmare for Chris Colfer

Chris Colfer has penned a touching tribute to his late Glee co-star Naya Rivera, saying he was "blessed beyond belief" to call her his friend.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Related videos from verified sources

US Unemployment Claims Rise for First Time in Nearly 4 Months [Video]

US Unemployment Claims Rise for First Time in Nearly 4 Months

US Unemployment Claims Rise for First Time in Nearly 4 Months Thursday's report from the Department of Labor revealed that last week's claims exceeded 1.4 million. Claims two weeks prior had remained..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published
Heather Morris' husband helping her through grief following Naya Rivera's de*th [Video]

Heather Morris' husband helping her through grief following Naya Rivera's de*th

Glee star Heather Morris has revealed how she's dealing with her grief following the death of her friend Naya Rivera in a candid Instagram post.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Most people depend on the internet to learn new skills before turning to their loved ones [Video]

Most people depend on the internet to learn new skills before turning to their loved ones

Americans now consult 'How To' videos to learn something new, with top life 'hack' search terms including how to play the guitar, edit photos and stain removal.A study of 2,000 adults found 82 percent..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Tweets about this