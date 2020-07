Miami Marlins Home-Opener Canceled as 14 Members Test Positive for Coronavirus Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said the Marlins "never really considered not playing" on Sunday after the team had four players test positive. Still, the Marlins played the Phillies and added 10 new cases of Covid-19.