Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tearful Kelly Ripa Recalls Learning of Regis Philbin's Death

E! Online Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
For Kelly Ripa, Regis Philbin seemed like someone who would live forever. However, as fans around the world learned over the weekend, the legendary TV host died at 88 years old following...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Prolific TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88

Prolific TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88 02:01

 [NFA] Regis Philbin, the legendary TV host, has died at the age of 88, People magazine said on Saturday, citing a statement by his family. Colette Luke has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TV host Regis Philbin has sadly died aged 88 [Video]

TV host Regis Philbin has sadly died aged 88

Legendary TV star Regis Philbin has died at the age of 88.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:14Published
Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88 [Video]

Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88

Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88 A statement released by his family revealed that Philbin died of "natural causes" on Friday. Philbin Family Statement, via 'People' Philbin Family..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published
Colleagues react to Regis Philbin's death [Video]

Colleagues react to Regis Philbin's death

San Diego reporters and entertainment icons remembered Regis Philbin on Saturday following the TV icon's death.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:16Published

Related news from verified sources

'The ultimate class act': Kelly Ripa, President Trump, more react to Regis Philbin's death

 Tributes for Regis Philbin poured in Saturday on social media from Kelly Ripa, President Trump and more stars who worked with the legendary TV host.
USATODAY.com

Kelly Ripa 'beyond saddened' by Regis Philbin's death: 'He was the ultimate class act'

 Kelly Ripa is "beyond saddened" by the sudden passing of Regis Philbin, she announced in a joint statement with Ryan Seacrest on Saturday.
FOXNews.com

Regis Philbin, TV’s indignant everyman, dies at 88

 Regis Philbin, the talk- and game-show host who regaled America over morning coffee with Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa for decades, and who made television...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this