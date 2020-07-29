Naagin 4 Finale: Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti capture BTS fun in pictures
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Rashami Desai, the popular Bigg Boss 13 contestant, has wrapped her portion of the shooting on Naagin 4 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Sharing the news with her social media followers, Rashami Desai has bid adieu to the supernatural-drama show, produced by Ekta Kapoor, by sharing some fun BTS pictures with her co-stars and the girl...
Hina Khan is the new Naagin of small screen.The actress will essay the title role of "Naagin" in the upcoming season five of the popular tele-series. With the announcement, Hina becomes the latest actress to join the franchise that has seen the likes of Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti playing shape...