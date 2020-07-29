Global  
 

Naagin 4 Finale: Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti capture BTS fun in pictures

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Naagin 4 Finale: Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti capture BTS fun in picturesRashami Desai, the popular Bigg Boss 13 contestant, has wrapped her portion of the shooting on Naagin 4 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Sharing the news with her social media followers, Rashami Desai has bid adieu to the supernatural-drama show, produced by Ekta Kapoor, by sharing some fun BTS pictures with her co-stars and the girl...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Hina Khan is the new 'Naagin'

Hina Khan is the new 'Naagin' 00:53

 Hina Khan is the new Naagin of small screen.The actress will essay the title role of "Naagin" in the upcoming season five of the popular tele-series. With the announcement, Hina becomes the latest actress to join the franchise that has seen the likes of Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti playing shape...

