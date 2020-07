You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan



US Democratic nominee Joe Biden has attacked Donald Trump over a report that he said potentially contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the US president and his failure to protect American.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36 Published on June 28, 2020

Tweets about this Charlie Galvin RT @Mediaite: Shocked Journalists React to 'Deeply Disturbing' Trump-Putin Bounty Revelation: 'What Does He Have on You?' https://t.co/uKK8… 3 minutes ago Mediaite Shocked Journalists React to 'Deeply Disturbing' Trump-Putin Bounty Revelation: 'What Does He Have on You?' https://t.co/uKK8XGmlXQ 9 minutes ago Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher Shocked Journalists React to 'Deeply Disturbing' Trump-Putin Bounty Revelation: 'What Does He Have on You?'… https://t.co/n3HoexI23k 9 minutes ago