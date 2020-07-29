Global  
 

Johnny Depp Trial Decision Not Expected for Weeks

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Johnny Depp‘s 16-day legal battle against a UK tabloid for calling him a “wife beater” has officially concluded, but it may be a while before we get a court decision. The judge in the case – Judge Justice Nicol – is not expected to make a decision in the case until at least September, Deadline [...]
 (Newser) – A development in the Johnny Depp trial in London that both sides might welcome: It's over, meaning no more testimony about his volatile relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. Closing arguments wrapped up Tuesday, with Depp's attorney stating, "He has never hit a woman in his entire...

