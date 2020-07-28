Global  
 

Johnny Depp's libel trial against The Sun wraps up in London

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Over the last three weeks of graphic testimony, the actor admitted to years of drug abuse but denied beating ex-wife.
News video: Johnny Depp arrives for final day of libel hearing

Johnny Depp arrives for final day of libel hearing 00:28

 Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London for the final day ofhearings in his libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executiveeditor, Dan Wootton. Prior to his arrival, fans patiently waiting outside thecourt were handed gift packs from the Pirates of the Caribbean...

