Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch Defends Vanessa Morgan Amid Hateful Comments After Michael Kopech Divorce News
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Riverdale‘s Madelaine Petsch is defending her co-star Vanessa Morgan amid a ton of hateful comments she has received. If you missed the news, Vanessa announced she is pregnant with a baby boy due early next year. Just after her pregnancy news was announced, it was revealed that Vanessa‘s husband, MLB player Michael Kopech, had filed [...]
Another rally will be held in the valley today to demand justice for Vanessa Guillen. Investigators say the Fort Hood soldier was killed and dismembered by a fellow soldier in April. Vanessa Guillen's..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:30Published