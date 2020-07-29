Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tia & Tamera's 'Sister, Sister' & More Black Sitcoms Coming To Netflix!!

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Netflix is getting a whole lot better!! It was just announced on Wednesday morning (July 29) that quite a few Black sitcoms will be premiering on the streaming service soon. Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley‘s hit show Sister, Sister, Brandy‘s Moesha, as well as Girlfriends, Half & Half, The Parkers, One on One, and The [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Netflix to stream classic black sitcoms

Netflix to stream classic black sitcoms 00:14

 Netflix has announced it is adding seven classic African-American shows from the 1990s and early 2000s. The list includes shows like Sister Sister, Moesha, and The Game. The sitcoms will all start streaming on Netflix in the weeks to come.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

"Ok Netflix" Is Trending After Netflix Acquires 7 Classic Black Sitcoms [Video]

"Ok Netflix" Is Trending After Netflix Acquires 7 Classic Black Sitcoms

On July 29th, Netflix announced that it will be acquiring 7 classic black sitcoms and fans on Twitter went reacted with "Ok Netflix"

Credit: What's Trending     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Netflix Is Adding Some Fan Favorite Shows, @StrongBlackLead Reveals!

 Netflix is adding some iconic sitcoms to the streaming service, the Netflix Twitter account @StrongBlackLead shared! Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley‘s hit...
Just Jared


Tweets about this