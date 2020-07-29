Tia & Tamera's 'Sister, Sister' & More Black Sitcoms Coming To Netflix!!
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Netflix is getting a whole lot better!! It was just announced on Wednesday morning (July 29) that quite a few Black sitcoms will be premiering on the streaming service soon. Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley‘s hit show Sister, Sister, Brandy‘s Moesha, as well as Girlfriends, Half & Half, The Parkers, One on One, and The [...]
Netflix has announced it is adding seven classic African-American shows from the 1990s and early 2000s. The list includes shows like Sister Sister, Moesha, and The Game. The sitcoms will all start streaming on Netflix in the weeks to come.