Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Were Happy Before This Disastrous Phone Call
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () The biography "Finding Freedom" indicated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were living in Canada when a royal aide provided information that would change everything. They were "happy" while together in Canada upon keeping their romantic relationship a secret.
Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's upcoming book 'Finding Freedom' closely examines Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's choice to bow out of royal life. Elle reports Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's book goes deeply into Meghan's relationship with Kate Middleton and why they never became close. The book...