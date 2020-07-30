Global  
 

Kanye West’s Bid For President Might Stall After Donald Trump Demands Election Delay: “2020 Will Be The Most Inaccurate + Fraudulent Election In History”

SOHH Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Kanye West’s Bid For President Might Stall After Donald Trump Demands Election Delay: “2020 Will Be The Most Inaccurate + Fraudulent Election In History”Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West might have to wait a bit longer before seeing if the United States wants him to run the country. President Donald Trump has hinted at the idea of stalling and delaying the November presidential election. Donald Trump Wants Election Delay On Thursday, the head of state went to his reliable Twitter […]

The post Kanye West's Bid For President Might Stall After Donald Trump Demands Election Delay: "2020 Will Be The Most Inaccurate + Fraudulent Election In History" appeared first on .
