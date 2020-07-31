Beyonce Releases 'The Lion King: The Gift' Deluxe Album Ahead of 'Black is King' Release - Listen Now!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chris Brown Turns Down 'Verzuz' Battle, Beyonce’s 'Black Is King' Arrives Friday & More News | Billboard News



Rihanna shows Megan Thee Stallion some love, Chris Brown turns down Timbaland’s next 'Verzuz' battle and Beyonce’s 'Black Is King' arrives Friday. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 02:38 Published 1 day ago Katy Perry launching livestream series to make up for album delay



Pregnant pop star Katy Perry has invited fans to join her for weekly Livestream sessions after having to delay the release of her new album by two weeks. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 3 days ago Blake Lively raving about Taylor Swift's new album amid baby-name reveal drama



Blake Lively has made it clear she has no problem with her friend Taylor Swift's revealing of the name of her third child on her new album Folklore by raving about the release. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this