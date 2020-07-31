Global  
 

Beyonce Releases 'The Lion King: The Gift' Deluxe Album Ahead of 'Black is King' Release - Listen Now!

Just Jared Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Beyonce is gearing up for the release of her new movie Black is King! Just a few short hours before the movie debuts on Disney+, the 38-year-old entertainer released the deluxe version of her album The Lion King: The Gift, which she released last summer. The deluxe version of the album features her latest single [...]
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Daily Download: Beyonce Delivers Special Message Ahead Of 'Black Is King' Release

Daily Download: Beyonce Delivers Special Message Ahead Of 'Black Is King' Release 02:39

 In a message provided exclusively to "Good Morning America", Beyonce discusses her new Disney+ film/visual album "Black Is King". Plus, a beautiful portrait of Breonna Taylor is featured on this month's 'O Magazine' with the headline "Her Life Matters".

