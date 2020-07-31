Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oprah Winfrey Ends 20-Year O Magazine Cover Streak To Honor Breonna Taylor: “She Was Just Like You”

SOHH Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Oprah Winfrey Ends 20-Year O Magazine Cover Streak To Honor Breonna Taylor: “She Was Just Like You”TV icon Oprah Winfrey has just made history with her O Magazine. The Hollywood mogul has ended her streak of appearing on the cover to honor the life of slain Kentucky Black woman Breonna Taylor. Oprah Winfrey Honors Breonna Taylor Heading into Friday, Oprah’s social media channels revealed an emotionally-driven O Magazine tribute to Taylor. […]

The post Oprah Winfrey Ends 20-Year O Magazine Cover Streak To Honor Breonna Taylor: “She Was Just Like You” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Oprah Winfrey's magazine ending print edition after 20 years

Oprah Winfrey's magazine ending print edition after 20 years 00:52

 'O, The Oprah Magazine' was founded by Winfrey and Hearst Communications in 2000.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Truth About Harmony and Hope is Out [Video]

The Truth About Harmony and Hope is Out

Craig Wright, the creator of 'Greenleaf', unpacks all of the secrets that were revealed in "The Sixth Day."

Credit: OWN - Affiliate     Duration: 01:00Published
First Look: "The Seventh Day" [Video]

First Look: "The Seventh Day"

It's the Greenleafs versus Harmony and Hope and neither will go down without a fight.

Credit: OWN - Affiliate     Duration: 00:30Published
Rochelle Cross Is Back [Video]

Rochelle Cross Is Back

Rochelle Cross is back... and with a vengeance.

Credit: OWN - Affiliate     Duration: 02:13Published

Related news from verified sources

First Oprah Winfrey magazine cover to not feature Oprah will feature Breonna Taylor
Chicago S-T

Oprah Winfrey Pays Tribute to Breonna Taylor With Historic Magazine Cover

 Oprah Winfrey's "cry for justice" for Breonna Taylor has taken the form of a historic magazine cover. As demands for justice in Taylor's death continue, Winfrey...
E! Online Also reported by •USATODAY.comTMZ.comAceShowbizCBS NewsIndependentNYTimes.comSBSExtra

Tweets about this

sohh

SOHH Oprah Winfrey Ends 20-Year O Magazine Cover Streak To Honor Breonna Taylor: "She Was Just Like You"… https://t.co/bsjjVAmSMq 5 minutes ago