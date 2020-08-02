Global  
 

Anil Kapoor mourns late politician Amar Singh's demise: He was 'doston ka dost'

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on Saturday expressed condolences on the death of former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh and said he was a 'doston ka dost'. The 63-year-old actor took to Twitter to pay his respect to the late politician. The 'Malang' actor recalled of him being someone who "passionately loved films and its...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Amar Singh passes away in Singapore; tributes pour in from political world

Amar Singh passes away in Singapore; tributes pour in from political world 01:35

 Career politician and Member of Parliament, Amar Singh, passed away on August 1, 2020. He had been hospitalised in Singapore. Singh was an active commentator of domestic issues till the very end, even tweeting tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Eid-al-Adha wishes. He had been battling health issues...

