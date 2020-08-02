Cocoon, The Natural actor Wilford Brimley passes away
Sunday, 2 August 2020 () Wilford Brimley, the actor known for his work in 'Cocoon', 'The Natural' and 'The Thing', has died. He was 85. According to Deadline, a representative for the actor confirmed that Brimley, died Saturday at an ICU in St. George, Utah. The actor had been on dialysis and experienced other medical problems leading up to his passing,...
Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is known for changing the portrayal of women in Hindi cinema with her choice of female-oriented roles. She started her career as a television actor and crossed over to the Hindi film industry with 'Parineeta' in 2005. She has won numerous awards but has also dealt with...
A Bihar police team visiting Mumbai over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput commented on the charges levelled against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Bihar police has gotten involved..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:15Published
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wilford Brimley, who worked his way up from stunt performer to star of film such as “Cocoon” and “The Natural,” has died. He was 85.... Seattle Times Also reported by •The Wrap •CBC.ca •Chicago S-T •NYTimes.com
Tweets about this
sharon RT @KirFlem: Wilford Brimley, from Cocoon to The Natural was such a big part of my childhood movie experience. Also against banning cockfig… 26 seconds ago
🇨🇦Liberty-bk (Bonnie) RT @NEWS1130: Wilford Brimley, who worked his way up from stunt performer to star of film such as “Cocoon” and “The Natural,” has died. He… 51 seconds ago
Frank King 🇳🇱 🇪🇺 🇺🇸💙 Wilford Brimley, who worked his way up from stunt performer to starring roles in films such as “Cocoon” and “The Na… https://t.co/hkZgCgVhOi 1 minute ago
Wes Derby RT @USATODAY: Wilford Brimley starred in films such as "Cocoon" and "The Natural," he was a longtime pitchman for Quaker Oats and in recent… 1 minute ago
Lucid Dreamer It seemed like Wilford Brimley was in every movie I watched as a kid. He will be sorely missed. https://t.co/SzMsYALvUq 2 minutes ago
Sandra Martínez RT @THR: Wilford Brimley, the actor with the walrus mustache whose down-home geniality seen in such films as 'Cocoon,' 'The Natural' and 'A… 3 minutes ago
Ervin E Hernandez RT @DEADLINE: Wilford Brimley Dies: ‘Cocoon’, ‘The Natural’ Actor Was 85 https://t.co/mhlWwNedeN https://t.co/wPKcY9LfYD 4 minutes ago
trevorw1953 Wilford Brimley, Curmudgeonly Actor Known for 'Cocoon' and 'The Natural,' Dies at 85 https://t.co/JJaaVZwBuk via @thr4 minutes ago