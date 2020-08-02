Global  
 

Cocoon, The Natural actor Wilford Brimley passes away

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Wilford Brimley, the actor known for his work in 'Cocoon', 'The Natural' and 'The Thing', has died. He was 85. According to Deadline, a representative for the actor confirmed that Brimley, died Saturday at an ICU in St. George, Utah. The actor had been on dialysis and experienced other medical problems leading up to his passing,...
