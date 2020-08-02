Here's Why 'Bachelorette' Fans Think Tayshia Adams Is Replacing Clare Crawley

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Clare Crawley Says Social Media Has Been 'Brutal' Since Being Named 'The Bachelorette'



In a new episode of "Bachelor Happy Hour" with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin, Clare Crawley spilled all the tea about what her life has been like since being named "The Bachelorette", admitting that.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 08:54 Published on June 24, 2020 Matt James Makes History as ABC's First Black Bachelor | THR News



Matt James was originally cast as a contestant on the upcoming Clare Crawley season and is known by Bachelor Nation as Tyler Cameron's best friend and business partner. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:08 Published on June 13, 2020

Tweets about this