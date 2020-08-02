Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here's Why 'Bachelorette' Fans Think Tayshia Adams Is Replacing Clare Crawley

Just Jared Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Over the weekend, it was revealed that Clare Crawley, who is the current Bachelorette and had to wait months to begin filming due to COVID-19, may be recast after filming for her season already began. A rumor quickly surfaced that Tayshia Adams, a former contestant on Colton Underwood‘s season, could be replacing her. Former Bachelor [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Clare Crawley Says Social Media Has Been 'Brutal' Since Being Named 'The Bachelorette' [Video]

Clare Crawley Says Social Media Has Been 'Brutal' Since Being Named 'The Bachelorette'

In a new episode of "Bachelor Happy Hour" with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin, Clare Crawley spilled all the tea about what her life has been like since being named "The Bachelorette", admitting that..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 08:54Published
Matt James Makes History as ABC's First Black Bachelor | THR News [Video]

Matt James Makes History as ABC's First Black Bachelor | THR News

Matt James was originally cast as a contestant on the upcoming Clare Crawley season and is known by Bachelor Nation as Tyler Cameron's best friend and business partner.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:08Published

Tweets about this