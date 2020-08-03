Global  
 

Ellen DeGeneres Source Reveals James Corden Won't Replace Her, Names Four Other Stars Instead

Just Jared Monday, 3 August 2020
A source is speaking out that Ellen DeGeneres won’t be replaced by James Corden, a rumor that spread over the weekend. “James Corden is definitely not under consideration as he has a long term deal with CBS and if he was interested in a daytime show, CBS would develop one for him. Regardless, he’s busy [...]
