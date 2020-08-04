Bihar DGP on SSR case: Something is wrong Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is currently being probed by Bihar police, after the late actor’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna. As a team from Patna started their investigation in Mumbai, the BMC quarantined Patna SP Vinay Tiwari till August 15. Reacting to the same, Bihar DGP G Pandey questioned what the Mumbai police has been doing since 50 days of the actor’s death. ANI shared on Twitter, “They've forcibly quarantined an IPS officer. If Maharashtra govt is proud of their police, then tell us what they've done in 50 days after death of Sushant S Rajput. Mumbai has closed all communication channels with us. This indicates that something is wrong: Bihar DGP G. Pandey”. 👓 View full article

