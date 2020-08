Mosさん@DKZT Sean Penn, 59, confirms he secretly got married after rumors of wedding with Leila George, 28 https://t.co/FpZV9JEng7 2 minutes ago

USA TODAY Life Sean Penn, 59, confirms he secretly got married after rumors of wedding with Leila George, 28 https://t.co/CeLEICGAON 5 minutes ago

Conservative Lady Sean Penn, 59, Leila George, 28, get married in secret ‘COVID wedding’ https://t.co/IA2HJmbbj5 #FoxNews WHO CARES!!! @SeanPenn 17 minutes ago

zorker888 @GidgitVonLaRue @podcastissues Hahaha come on your killing it. You could always be Leila George who married Sean Pe… https://t.co/IcmS0n2WrT 19 minutes ago

Hannah Yasharoff Sean Penn confirmed he's married! https://t.co/mf9RtSf6po 1 hour ago

Donna LA 🕊🦅 🐺🦖🐬🐅🐼🐉🦄 RT @NYDailyNews: Sean Penn, 59, reportedly married Vincent D’Onofrio’s 28-year-old daughter, Leila George. “We are so happy for Leila Geor… 1 hour ago

presshub_us [aol] Sean Penn confirms he and #Leila George had a 'COVID wedding' https://t.co/7JVDFTawv0 2 hours ago