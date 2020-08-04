Global  
 

Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Was Already in Love with One of Her Contestants Before Filming Began (Report)

Just Jared Tuesday, 4 August 2020
By now, you may have heard that Clare Crawley has exited The Bachelorette and now, we’re finding out a lot more information! Rumor has it that Clare fell in love with one of her contestants, Dale Moss, before the show even began filming. “One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch [...]
