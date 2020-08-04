Global  
 

Kristin Cavallari Sparks Rumors With Cozy Instagram With Stephen Colletti

Just Jared Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti have reunited! The two former Laguna Beach stars and former couple got cozy in a pic posted to Kristin‘s Instagram page. However, Kristin teased fans, asking if they thought it was 2020 or a throwback to 2004. Shortly after sharing the pic, fans began to wonder if Kristin and Stephen [...]
