Kate Middleton Wears A Face Mask During Public Appearance To Baby Basic Event in London
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Kate Middleton dons a floral face mask for her visit to Baby Basic UK & Baby Basics Sheffield center in England on Tuesday (August 4). The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge spoke to press ahead of helping out at the center, where she unpacked donations with fellow volunteers and spoke with parents who’ve faced challenges in [...]
