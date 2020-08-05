Global  
 

Kate Middleton Wears A Face Mask During Public Appearance To Baby Basic Event in London

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Kate Middleton dons a floral face mask for her visit to Baby Basic UK & Baby Basics Sheffield center in England on Tuesday (August 4). The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge spoke to press ahead of helping out at the center, where she unpacked donations with fellow volunteers and spoke with parents who’ve faced challenges in [...]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Kate wears face mask for first time during charity visit

Kate wears face mask for first time during charity visit 00:52

 The Duchess of Cambridge has worn a face mask at a royal event for the firsttime as she revealed that the stories of families struggling during lockdownmoved her to tears. Kate described how she wept after a trip to a baby bank,which provides essential items to mothers in need like nappies and...

