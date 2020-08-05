Global  
 

Ashton Kutcher Defends Ellen DeGeneres, Explains How She Treated Him & His Team

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Ashton Kutcher is sticking up for Ellen DeGeneres amid her employees saying they have experienced a toxic work culture at her hit talk show. “I haven’t spoken with @TheEllenShow and can only speak from my own experience. She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered [...]
 'That 70s Show' star Ashton Kutcher has defended Ellen DeGeneres and claimed she has "never pandered to celebrity".

