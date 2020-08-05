Ashton Kutcher Defends Ellen DeGeneres, Explains How She Treated Him & His Team Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Ashton Kutcher is sticking up for Ellen DeGeneres amid her employees saying they have experienced a toxic work culture at her hit talk show. “I haven’t spoken with @TheEllenShow and can only speak from my own experience. She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered [...] 👓 View full article

