Jurnee Smollett Speaks Out About Brother Jussie's Scandal: 'It's Been F---ing Painful'Jurnee Smollett Speaks Out About Brother Jussie's Scandal: 'It's Been F---ing Painful'

Just Jared Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Jurnee Smollett is opening up about her brother Jussie Smollett‘s scandal in the new issue of The Hollywood Reporter. The 33-year-old Birds of Prey actress admits that the accusations against him have been painful for their family. If you recall, Jussie was accused of faking the lynching attempt on him outside his Chicago home, and [...]
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Jurnee Smollett Speaks Out On Brother Jussie's Ongoing Legal Troubles

Jurnee Smollett Speaks Out On Brother Jussie's Ongoing Legal Troubles 00:39

 More than a year ago, former 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett was accused of lying to police about being the victim of a racist and anti-LGBTQ hate crime. Smollett was initially charged with 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct, which eventually got whittled down to a six-count indictment. Though...

