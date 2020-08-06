Jurnee Smollett Speaks Out About Brother Jussie's Scandal: 'It's Been F---ing Painful'Jurnee Smollett Speaks Out About Brother Jussie's Scandal: 'It's Been F---ing Painful' Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Jurnee Smollett is opening up about her brother Jussie Smollett‘s scandal in the new issue of The Hollywood Reporter. The 33-year-old Birds of Prey actress admits that the accusations against him have been painful for their family. If you recall, Jussie was accused of faking the lynching attempt on him outside his Chicago home, and [...] 👓 View full article

