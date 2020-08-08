Nick Cannon Says He's Voting for Kanye West for President Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Nick Cannon has revealed he will be voting for Kanye West for President. TMZ got footage of Nick heading through the airport when he was asked about Kanye‘s presidential bid. Nick was asked what he thought of Kanye‘s run for President and he responded, “I love it!” Nick was then asked if he was gonna [...] 👓 View full article

