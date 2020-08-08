Global  
 

Nick Cannon Says He's Voting for Kanye West for President

Just Jared Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Nick Cannon has revealed he will be voting for Kanye West for President. TMZ got footage of Nick heading through the airport when he was asked about Kanye‘s presidential bid. Nick was asked what he thought of Kanye‘s run for President and he responded, “I love it!” Nick was then asked if he was gonna [...]
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Kanye West qualifies for Colorado's November ballot as unaffiliated presidential candidate

Kanye West qualifies for Colorado's November ballot as unaffiliated presidential candidate 01:47

 Hip hop musician and entrepreneur Kanye West has filed paperwork and qualified for Colorado’s November ballot as an unaffiliated candidate for president of the United States.

